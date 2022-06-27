Full features
Hello and welcome to merimag official features theme page, bellow we will try to list all the features that comes out with our theme.
Theme installation
You can install theme easily by uploading the provided zip file, after that you have to install and activate provided plugins, and you can also install demo that you want easily.
Demo import
The exclusive demo installation tool is super fast and let you start quickly and easily with 18 demos provided in first release.
The demo import tool let import the part of the demo that you like, you can import just content, or just settings and style or just home page or all together.
Theme settings
Merimag comes with a powerful theme settings page, let customize everything easily.
Skins
We can change completly the look of your site by changing just one option in the live customizer.
This mean you may not touch to any option if you like a skin of 18 skins provided and we will add more skins inchaalah.
Styling
Styling theme is super easy and advanced with wordpress live customizer, you can style every section in you site, you can customize background, text colr, links color, links hover color….
- General styling
- Body
- Site container
- Content container
- Top menu
- Top menu sub menus
- Header
- Header content
- Main menu
- Main menu sub menus
- Sticky header
- Sticky header sub menus
- Mobile header
- News ticker
- Footer Tags
- Footer about
- Footer
- Footer infos
- Mobile menu panel
- Elementor Block style
- Widget style
- Footer widget style
- Content area style
- Sidebar area style
Typography
Customizing theme fonts is super easy via wordpress live customizer, you can set a custom font for headings, paragraphs, menus…
- Load fonts ( for using in css )
- Base typography
- Heading typography
- Navigation typography
- Branding and logo typography
- Content typography
- Sidebar typography
- Footer typography
Header
The header is a very important place in every website, that’s why we have created 10 header styles that can be selected easily from the theme settings panel, every style is unique and will change completly the look of your website, and this styles comes with another features :
- Possible to show contact infos on the header
- Possible to show search form on the header
- Possible to show advertissment on the header
- Sticky header with or without logo
- Transparent header
- Overlay header
Navigation
Menus and navigation are the key for great user experience navigating in you website, merimag comes with a lot of features concerning menus
- Automatic smart drop down menus, the drop down menus will always be in the viewport and will never break the layout.
- Mega menus using the simple assistant or using elementor page builder
- 5 menu item hover effects
- Ajax woocommerce cart icon in main menu
- Drop down search button in main menu
- Menu items icons
- Social icons in top menu
- News ticker in top menu
- Current date in top menu for news sites
Layout
The theme layout is fully responsive and comes with a lot of options.
- Left sidebar, right sidebar or no sidebar.
- Wide and boxed layouts.
- Every page, post can have a custom layout.
- Every archive like category, tag, search can have a custom layout.
Archives listing
More than 30 post listing styles to choose from, every archive can have his own listing style.
- Classic image left
- Classic image right
- Classic image left small image
- Classic image right small image
- Classic left and right even odd
- Full width image
- Two columns
- Three columns
- Four columns
- Five columns
- Image overlay
- 4 masonry styles
- And more…
Article pages
The article pages in wordpress are very important pages that’s why we have added a lot of things to fit all the needs for a professional publisher.
- 18 post templates
- Floating table of contents
- Nice designed author box with social icons
- Next prev buttons with images and icons
- Subscribe form
- Related posts
- Read also posts
- Inline related posts
- Share buttons before/after content
- Review system
- Featured video/audio/gallery
Also you set custom skin, logo, header style and all options that are used in theme settings panel….for your post
Pages
Pages are a very important part on your site that’s why we have added features to create every design you want using elementor or the page builder of your choice.
- Builder template : the perfect template that you can select for page builder.
- There is also a template without header and footer
- Page title cover can be image, color, or gradient
- Share buttons
- Option for a transparent header
- Option for an overlay header
Elementor blocks
We have created more than 38 custom elementor blocks to fit all needs.
- About site : Show your besiness or personal infos with social icons in multiple layouts
- Alert :Show alert messages with icons and color selection
- Action : Show call to action with multiple layouts
- Button : Show button with multiple styles
- Multi buttons : Show multi buttons side by side with multiple styles
- Divider : Show divider with multiple styles
- Dropcap : Show dropcap with multiple styles
- Spacing : Empty spacing to separe content
- Heading : Add headings to your design
- Special Heading : Add special headings to your design over 15 styles
- Menu items : Add custom menu to your design
- Custom content list : Add custom list with icons to your design
- Tabs : Add custom tabs to your design
- Accordion : Add custom accordion to your design
- Icon : Add icons in multiple styles
- Icon box : Custom text and icon to highlight your content
- Search : Search box can be added to your pages
- Team member : Add team member to your design
- Author : WordPress author infos and social networks
- Authors list : WordPress authors infos and social networks
- Slider Gallery : Nice image gallery with multiple options
- Tiles Gallery : Nice tiles image gallery with multiple options
- Grid Gallery : Nice tiles masonry image gallery with multiple options
- Carousel Gallery : Nice carousel image gallery with multiple options
- Mailchimp form : Add mailchimp form you your pages
- Embed : Embed content from multiple sources
- Video : Add responsive self hosted video or external video from youtube, vimeo and more
- Image : Simple image
- News ticker : Show posts news ticker that scroll beautifully
- Posts mix : Show your posts in more than 20 layouts mixed, 10 tiled layouts.
- Posts carousel : Show your posts in carousel with easy configuration
- Posts grid : Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and a lot of options
- Simple posts grid : Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and minimum options
- Posts list : Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and a lot of options
- Simple posts list : Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and minimum options
- Posts slider with thumbs : Show your posts in a slider with thumbnails, 5 styles available
- Posts slider : Show your posts in a slider with a lot of options
- Products carousel : Show your posts in a carousel with a lot of options
- Products grid : Show your products in a grid with a lot of options
- Products list : List your products with a lot of options
- Quotation : Add beautiful quotations to your design, more than 11 styles
- Product review : Add product reviews to your design
- Social icons : Add social icons to your design with a lot of options
- Categories carousel : Add your categories with image and posts count in carousel
- Categories grid : Add your categories with image and posts count in grid
- Product categories carousel : Add your product categories with image and products count in carousel
- Product categories grid : Add your product categories with image and products count in grid
- Video playlist : Add video playlist to your design, support youtube, vimeo and custom uploads
- Contact infos : Add contact infos to your design
- Image box : Add attractive image with text in different styles
- Recent comments : Recent comments list
- WordPress menu : Add WordPress native menu
Advanced filters and pagination
All posts and products blocks in elementor or in normal wordpress editor using shortcodes comes with an amazing pagination option.
- Ajax load more
- Ajax next / prev
- Ajax pagination
- Infinite scroll
Also each block can have unlimited ajax filters that will show as links beside block title or as tabs or vertical tabs or top buttons.
Advertisement
If you ask about advertisement, don’t worry you have just to install the plugin ADS for WP as ads manger and show ads everywhere in your site.
Our theme is fully optimized to work with this plugin that comes with a lot of features like
- Visitor Conditions: Find out if the user is coming from a Device, Website, date, a URL, location, language, Parameter, User Agent and many more.
- A/B Testing: Find out which ads perform the most and how you can improve the ad revenue further.
- GDPR & Privacy tools: We have got the GDPR and other privacy tools planned so that you don’t have to worry about complying with privacy laws.
- Click Fraud Protection: Helps you fight the click fraud and helps you stabilize the ad revenue.
- Responsive Ads: We will be adding the responsive support to Ads to give the best viewability to ads on devices.
ADS For WP and merimag theme will let you show ads everywhere like :
- Beside logo
- Before header
- After header
- Before footer
- Background ads
- Content ads
- After x paragraphs ads
- AMP articles ads
- ….
14 cusom widgets
MERIMAG Theme is packed with 16 custom widgets
- About widget
- Contact widget
- Image posts widget
- Mailchimp widget
- Popular categories widget
- Advanced posts grid widget
- Posts mix widget
- Advanced posts list widget
- Advanced products list widget
- Recent comments widget
- Simple posts widget
- Simple products widget
- Social icons widget
- Tabbed widget : recent – popular – comments
16 block heading styles
MERIMAG comes with 16 block heading styles to change the look of your site.
You can set custom heading style for general, main sidebar, footer sidebar and each block added to elementor can have it’s custom block heading style also each widget added to any sidebar can have it’s own style.
You can set custom block heading style also for each post, page or category.
Mega menus
Merimag comes with an exclusive mega menu feature, you can create categories mega menus or set custom content mega menus that you can design with elementor.
Shortcodes
We have created more than 30 shortcodes to make rich articles, shortcodes system is very powerful, you can add and edit shortcodes visually with assistant the thing that make adding shortcodes to your articles a lot easier.
Woocommerce
You can create awesome ecommerce websites using our theme with Woocommerce plugin, merimag comes with a lot of features that will make it easier to create your own shop without installing a lot of plugins.
- Well designed shop pages
- Professional product pages
- Share buttons on product pages
- Off canavas filter sidebar
- Ajax main menu or heade cart
- Header contact infos : phone / email / whatsapp…
- Product grid / list with a lot of features and unlimited possibilites for elementor page builder
- A lot of blocks that will let you create awesome shop home pages like icons lists / image boxes / block quotes / tabs / accordion….
Translations ready and RTL support
MERIMAG is translations ready, already translated to french, arabic languages, you can add your translation using POEDIT app, .pot file is available on languages folder on theme directory.
MERIMAG Support right to left languages, you rtl site will look great with our theme, there is an rtl version of each demo.
More features
- Child theme included
- Gutenberg ready
- AMP ready
- Automatic updates
- BBpress ready
- 14 custom widgets
- 16 block heading styles
- 10 ajax loading animation styles
- Breadcrumbs
- Sticky header
- Sticky sidebar
- Mobile menu panel
- News ticker
- Header contact infos
- Footer about
- Footer trending tags
- Video playlist
- Amazing galleries
- Ajax filters
- Unlimited posts and products ajax filters
- Tabs filter / Buttons filters / Verical tabs filter
- Ajax load more
- Ajax next/prev
- Infinite scroll
- Ajax pagination
- 5 sliders
- Carousel
- Online documentation
- …
