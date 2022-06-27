Full features

Hello and welcome to merimag official features theme page, bellow we will try to list all the features that comes out with our theme.

Theme installation

You can install theme easily by uploading the provided zip file, after that you have to install and activate provided plugins, and you can also install demo that you want easily.

Demo import

The exclusive demo installation tool is super fast and let you start quickly and easily with 18 demos provided in first release.

The demo import tool let import the part of the demo that you like, you can import just content, or just settings and style or just home page or all together.

Theme settings

Merimag comes with a powerful theme settings page, let customize everything easily.

Theme settings

Skins

We can change completly the look of your site by changing just one option in the live customizer.

This mean you may not touch to any option if you like a skin of 18 skins provided and we will add more skins inchaalah.

Styling

Styling theme is super easy and advanced with wordpress live customizer, you can style every section in you site, you can customize background, text colr, links color, links hover color….

Typography

Customizing theme fonts is super easy via wordpress live customizer, you can set a custom font for headings, paragraphs, menus…

Header

The header is a very important place in every website, that’s why we have created 10 header styles that can be selected easily from the theme settings panel, every style is unique and will change completly the look of your website, and this styles comes with another features :

Possible to show contact infos on the header

Possible to show search form on the header

Possible to show advertissment on the header

Sticky header with or without logo

Transparent header

Overlay header

Navigation

Menus and navigation are the key for great user experience navigating in you website, merimag comes with a lot of features concerning menus

Automatic smart drop down menus, the drop down menus will always be in the viewport and will never break the layout.

Mega menus using the simple assistant or using elementor page builder

5 menu item hover effects

Ajax woocommerce cart icon in main menu

Drop down search button in main menu

Menu items icons

Social icons in top menu

News ticker in top menu

Current date in top menu for news sites

Layout

The theme layout is fully responsive and comes with a lot of options.

Left sidebar, right sidebar or no sidebar.

Wide and boxed layouts.

Every page, post can have a custom layout.

Every archive like category, tag, search can have a custom layout.

Archives listing

More than 30 post listing styles to choose from, every archive can have his own listing style.

Classic image left

Classic image right

Classic image left small image

Classic image right small image

Classic left and right even odd

Full width image

Two columns

Three columns

Four columns

Five columns

Image overlay

4 masonry styles

And more…

Article pages

The article pages in wordpress are very important pages that’s why we have added a lot of things to fit all the needs for a professional publisher.

18 post templates

Floating table of contents

Nice designed author box with social icons

Next prev buttons with images and icons

Subscribe form

Related posts

Read also posts

Inline related posts

Share buttons before/after content

Review system

Featured video/audio/gallery

Also you set custom skin, logo, header style and all options that are used in theme settings panel….for your post

Pages

Pages are a very important part on your site that’s why we have added features to create every design you want using elementor or the page builder of your choice.

Builder template : the perfect template that you can select for page builder.

: the perfect template that you can select for page builder. There is also a template without header and footer

Page title cover can be image, color, or gradient

Share buttons

Option for a transparent header

Option for an overlay header

Elementor blocks

We have created more than 38 custom elementor blocks to fit all needs.

About site : Show your besiness or personal infos with social icons in multiple layouts

: Show your besiness or personal infos with social icons in multiple layouts Alert :Show alert messages with icons and color selection

:Show alert messages with icons and color selection Action : Show call to action with multiple layouts

: Show call to action with multiple layouts Button : Show button with multiple styles

: Show button with multiple styles Multi buttons : Show multi buttons side by side with multiple styles

: Show multi buttons side by side with multiple styles Divider : Show divider with multiple styles

: Show divider with multiple styles Dropcap : Show dropcap with multiple styles

: Show dropcap with multiple styles Spacing : Empty spacing to separe content

: Empty spacing to separe content Heading : Add headings to your design

: Add headings to your design Special Heading : Add special headings to your design over 15 styles

: Add special headings to your design over 15 styles Menu items : Add custom menu to your design

: Add custom menu to your design Custom content list : Add custom list with icons to your design

: Add custom list with icons to your design Tabs : Add custom tabs to your design

: Add custom tabs to your design Accordion : Add custom accordion to your design

: Add custom accordion to your design Icon : Add icons in multiple styles

: Add icons in multiple styles Icon box : Custom text and icon to highlight your content

: Custom text and icon to highlight your content Search : Search box can be added to your pages

: Search box can be added to your pages Team member : Add team member to your design

: Add team member to your design Author : WordPress author infos and social networks

: WordPress author infos and social networks Authors list : WordPress authors infos and social networks

: WordPress authors infos and social networks Slider Gallery : Nice image gallery with multiple options

: Nice image gallery with multiple options Tiles Gallery : Nice tiles image gallery with multiple options

: Nice tiles image gallery with multiple options Grid Gallery : Nice tiles masonry image gallery with multiple options

: Nice tiles masonry image gallery with multiple options Carousel Gallery : Nice carousel image gallery with multiple options

: Nice carousel image gallery with multiple options Mailchimp form : Add mailchimp form you your pages

: Add mailchimp form you your pages Embed : Embed content from multiple sources

: Embed content from multiple sources Video : Add responsive self hosted video or external video from youtube, vimeo and more

: Add responsive self hosted video or external video from youtube, vimeo and more Image : Simple image

: Simple image News ticker : Show posts news ticker that scroll beautifully

: Show posts news ticker that scroll beautifully Posts mix : Show your posts in more than 20 layouts mixed, 10 tiled layouts.

: Show your posts in more than 20 layouts mixed, 10 tiled layouts. Posts carousel : Show your posts in carousel with easy configuration

: Show your posts in carousel with easy configuration Posts grid : Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and a lot of options

: Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and a lot of options Simple posts grid : Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and minimum options

: Show your posts in grid style with multiple ways and minimum options Posts list : Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and a lot of options

: Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and a lot of options Simple posts list : Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and minimum options

: Show your posts in list style with multiple ways and minimum options Posts slider with thumbs : Show your posts in a slider with thumbnails, 5 styles available

: Show your posts in a slider with thumbnails, 5 styles available Posts slider : Show your posts in a slider with a lot of options

: Show your posts in a slider with a lot of options Products carousel : Show your posts in a carousel with a lot of options

: Show your posts in a carousel with a lot of options Products grid : Show your products in a grid with a lot of options

: Show your products in a grid with a lot of options Products list : List your products with a lot of options

: List your products with a lot of options Quotation : Add beautiful quotations to your design, more than 11 styles

: Add beautiful quotations to your design, more than 11 styles Product review : Add product reviews to your design

: Add product reviews to your design Social icons : Add social icons to your design with a lot of options

: Add social icons to your design with a lot of options Categories carousel : Add your categories with image and posts count in carousel

: Add your categories with image and posts count in carousel Categories grid : Add your categories with image and posts count in grid

: Add your categories with image and posts count in grid Product categories carousel : Add your product categories with image and products count in carousel

: Add your product categories with image and products count in carousel Product categories grid : Add your product categories with image and products count in grid

: Add your product categories with image and products count in grid Video playlist : Add video playlist to your design, support youtube, vimeo and custom uploads

: Add video playlist to your design, support youtube, vimeo and custom uploads Contact infos : Add contact infos to your design

: Add contact infos to your design Image box : Add attractive image with text in different styles

: Add attractive image with text in different styles Recent comments : Recent comments list

: Recent comments list WordPress menu : Add WordPress native menu

Advanced filters and pagination

All posts and products blocks in elementor or in normal wordpress editor using shortcodes comes with an amazing pagination option.

Ajax load more

Ajax next / prev

Ajax pagination

Infinite scroll

Also each block can have unlimited ajax filters that will show as links beside block title or as tabs or vertical tabs or top buttons.

Advertisement

If you ask about advertisement, don’t worry you have just to install the plugin ADS for WP as ads manger and show ads everywhere in your site.

Our theme is fully optimized to work with this plugin that comes with a lot of features like

Visitor Conditions : Find out if the user is coming from a Device, Website, date, a URL, location, language, Parameter, User Agent and many more.

: Find out if the user is coming from a Device, Website, date, a URL, location, language, Parameter, User Agent and many more. A/B Testing : Find out which ads perform the most and how you can improve the ad revenue further.

: Find out which ads perform the most and how you can improve the ad revenue further. GDPR & Privacy tools : We have got the GDPR and other privacy tools planned so that you don’t have to worry about complying with privacy laws.

: We have got the GDPR and other privacy tools planned so that you don’t have to worry about complying with privacy laws. Click Fraud Protection : Helps you fight the click fraud and helps you stabilize the ad revenue.

: Helps you fight the click fraud and helps you stabilize the ad revenue. Responsive Ads: We will be adding the responsive support to Ads to give the best viewability to ads on devices.

ADS For WP and merimag theme will let you show ads everywhere like :

Beside logo

Before header

After header

Before footer

Background ads

Content ads

After x paragraphs ads

AMP articles ads

….

14 cusom widgets

MERIMAG Theme is packed with 16 custom widgets

About widget

Contact widget

Image posts widget

Mailchimp widget

Popular categories widget

Advanced posts grid widget

Posts mix widget

Advanced posts list widget

Advanced products list widget

Recent comments widget

Simple posts widget

Simple products widget

Social icons widget

Tabbed widget : recent – popular – comments

16 block heading styles

MERIMAG comes with 16 block heading styles to change the look of your site.

You can set custom heading style for general, main sidebar, footer sidebar and each block added to elementor can have it’s custom block heading style also each widget added to any sidebar can have it’s own style.

You can set custom block heading style also for each post, page or category.

Mega menus

Merimag comes with an exclusive mega menu feature, you can create categories mega menus or set custom content mega menus that you can design with elementor.

Shortcodes

We have created more than 30 shortcodes to make rich articles, shortcodes system is very powerful, you can add and edit shortcodes visually with assistant the thing that make adding shortcodes to your articles a lot easier.

Woocommerce

You can create awesome ecommerce websites using our theme with Woocommerce plugin, merimag comes with a lot of features that will make it easier to create your own shop without installing a lot of plugins.

Well designed shop pages

Professional product pages

Share buttons on product pages

Off canavas filter sidebar

Ajax main menu or heade cart

Header contact infos : phone / email / whatsapp…

Product grid / list with a lot of features and unlimited possibilites for elementor page builder

A lot of blocks that will let you create awesome shop home pages like icons lists / image boxes / block quotes / tabs / accordion….

Translations ready and RTL support

MERIMAG is translations ready, already translated to french, arabic languages, you can add your translation using POEDIT app, .pot file is available on languages folder on theme directory.

MERIMAG Support right to left languages, you rtl site will look great with our theme, there is an rtl version of each demo.

More features

Child theme included

Gutenberg ready

AMP ready

Automatic updates

BBpress ready

14 custom widgets

16 block heading styles

10 ajax loading animation styles

Breadcrumbs

Sticky header

Sticky sidebar

Mobile menu panel

News ticker

Header contact infos

Footer about

Footer trending tags

Video playlist

Amazing galleries

Ajax filters

Unlimited posts and products ajax filters

Tabs filter / Buttons filters / Verical tabs filter

Ajax load more

Ajax next/prev

Infinite scroll

Ajax pagination

5 sliders

Carousel

Online documentation

…